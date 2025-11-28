Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 0.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 92.21 crore

Net profit of Namdev Finvest Pvt rose 0.70% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 92.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.92.2180.8067.1268.4818.5417.0917.2116.1311.5211.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News