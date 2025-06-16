Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's exports inch up 2.77% in May-25; trade gap narrows

India's exports inch up 2.77% in May-25; trade gap narrows

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Indias overall exports, combining merchandise and services, rose 2.77% year-on-year to $71.12 billion in May, up from $69.20 billion a year ago, according to Commerce Ministry data. While goods exports dipped slightly to $38.73 billion, services exports jumped to $32.39 billion. Imports eased to $77.75 billion, down from $78.55 billion, helping the trade deficit shrink to $6.62 billion from $9.35 billion. For April-May 2025-26, total exports touched $142.43 billion, marking a 5.75% annual rise, signaling resilience despite global headwinds.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

