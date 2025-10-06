Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarveshwar Foods arm secures Rs 266 million export order

Sarveshwar Foods arm secures Rs 266 million export order

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sarveshwar Foods has secured a significant export order worth Rs 266 million from Agri Services & Trade LLP, a Delaware, USA-based firm, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Point Pte, Singapore.

This is the companys third major export deal in the past two months. With two earlier orders valued at Rs 960 million, Sarveshwars total export order book has now reached Rs 1,226 million during this period.

In a statement, the company said that these developments underscore its expanding global footprint and the consistent international demand for its high-quality rice and agri-based products. The execution of these export orders will be carried out in a phased manner over the coming months and is expected to significantly contribute to both revenue and profitability.

The firm said the new order demonstrates its rising strength in overseas markets and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for global buyers. With a heritage of over 130 years and a commitment to quality and sustainability, the company continues to deepen its international footprint.

Seema Rani, Director- International Business, Sarveshwar Foods, said, We are pleased to announce this export order from USAs Agri Services & Trade LLP., which further strengthens our international business. The continued confidence of global partners reflects the trust we have built through consistent quality, reliability, and long-term commitment.

As demand for authentic Indian food products grows worldwide, we see this as an opportunity to expand our reach and deepen our presence in key overseas markets. Our focus remains on sustaining this momentum, strengthening relationships with international partners, and driving the continued growth of Sarveshwar Foods as a renowned name in the food and FMCG sector.

Sarveshwar Foods is engaged in manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing basmati and non-basmati rice in both domestic and international markets, with operations in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir and Gandhidham in Gujarat.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sarveshwar Foods surged 127.18% to Rs 7.02 crore while net sales rose 29.31% to Rs 301.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

The scrip shed 0.79% to Rs 6.24 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

