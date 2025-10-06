KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2025.

KIOCL Ltd soared 14.25% to Rs 604 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 2502.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7429 shares in the past one month. Fortis Healthcare Ltd spiked 6.44% to Rs 1043.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42378 shares in the past one month. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd jumped 5.59% to Rs 253.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.