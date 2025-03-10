Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves down by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion

India's forex reserves down by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $1.781 billion to $638.698 billion in the week ended February 28, the RBI said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $493 million to $543.35 billion.

Gold reserves decreased by $1.304 billion to $73.272 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $27 million to $17.998 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF fell by $12 million to $4.078 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

