Gift Nifty futures point lower amid Asian market slide

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is down 76.50 points, indicating a negative opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,035.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,320.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 25246.67 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

US Dow Jones index futures were down 162 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stocks today. Investors remained wary of uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trumps tariff policies and mulled over Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells cautious remarks.

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday as traders analysed fresh economic data from China. Over the weekend, Chinas consumer inflation dipped into negative territory for the first time in 13 months, driven by seasonal distortions and broader economic headwinds. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.7% year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.5% gain in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Adding to market jitters, Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural products. The move comes after Canada imposed import duties last year on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum. Under the new measures, China will slap a 100% tariff on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas, while a 25% levy will be applied to aquatic products and pork.

In the U.S., major stock indices closed higher on Friday after a volatile trading day. The S&P 500 index rose 0.55% to 5,770.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% to 18,196.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 222.64 points, or 0.52%, to end at 42,801.72.

Meanwhile, the latest labor market data painted a mixed picture. The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs in Februaryfalling short of expectationswhile the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% from Januarys 4.0%, signaling possible cracks in labor market resilience.

Speaking on Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central banks cautious stance on interest rates. While acknowledging that the U.S. economy remains stable, he emphasized the need for patience, particularly in light of President Donald Trumps recent economic policy shifts, which include tariffs and federal worker layoffs. Powells comments suggest the Fed is in no rush to alter its policy path amid lingering uncertainties.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmark indices closed almost flat on Friday, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors. Global financial markets were unsettled by ongoing concerns regarding US tariffs and fluctuating international trade policies. The Nifty 50 index managed to close slightly above the 22,550 mark. Sector-wise, energy and metal stocks saw gains, while IT, realty, and consumer durables shares experienced declines. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 7.51 points, or 0.01%, to 74,332.58. The Nifty 50 index rose 7.80 points, or 0.03%, to 22,552.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News