India's forex reserves fall $9.8 billion to $686.8 billion

Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $9.809 billion to $686.801 billion in the week ended January 02, 2026, showed data shared by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, fell by $7.622 billion, standing at $551.99 billion, the data showed.

Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund dropped by $25 million to $18.778 billion, while the countrys reserve position in the IMF decreased by $105 million to $4.771 billion as of December 26.

Gold reserves, too, decreased by $2.058 billion during the week to $111.262 billion.

