India's forex reserves fall $9.8 billion to $686.8 billion

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, fell by $7.622 billion, standing at $551.99 billion, the data showed.
Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund dropped by $25 million to $18.778 billion, while the countrys reserve position in the IMF decreased by $105 million to $4.771 billion as of December 26.
Gold reserves, too, decreased by $2.058 billion during the week to $111.262 billion.
