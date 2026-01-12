Shakti Pumps jumps after bagging order worth Rs 654-cr from KREDL

Shakti Pumps India rallied 4.35% to Rs 715.45 after the company received letter of award (LoA) for setting up 16,780 stand‐alone off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) pumps in Karnataka.

The order was awarded by the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development (KREDL) under component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of the stand-alone off-grid DC SPWS. The contract is valued at Rs 654.03 crore and is expected to be executed on or before 31st March 2026.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.