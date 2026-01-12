Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Jan 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3127 shares

Can Fin Homes Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 January 2026.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3127 shares. The stock lost 2.40% to Rs.1,878.55. Volumes stood at 1635 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd recorded volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11451 shares. The stock lost 1.17% to Rs.879.25. Volumes stood at 13022 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd clocked volume of 8.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61091 shares. The stock lost 11.20% to Rs.370.05. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd saw volume of 7313 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 826 shares. The stock increased 4.48% to Rs.6,175.00. Volumes stood at 1283 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36095 shares. The stock lost 1.72% to Rs.857.55. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Jan 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

