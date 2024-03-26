India's Forex Reserves Rise $6.4 Billion To $642.5 Billion

Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased $6.396 billion to $642.492 billion for the week ended March 15, according to the latest RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $10.47 billion to $636.095 billion.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.034 billion to $568.386 billion, the data showed.

Gold reserves increased by $425 million to $51.14 billion during the week, the RBI said. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $65 million to $18.276 billion, the apex bank said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $129 million to $4.689 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News