India's Forex Reserves Rise $6.4 Billion To $642.5 Billion

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.034 billion to $568.386 billion, the data showed.
Gold reserves increased by $425 million to $51.14 billion during the week, the RBI said. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $65 million to $18.276 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $129 million to $4.689 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
