Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY to Rs 1,591 crore

Oil India slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY to Rs 1,591 crore

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil India slipped 4.84% to Rs 405.90 after the company's net profit declined 21.56% to Rs 1,591.48 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 2,028.83 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) was marginally down 0.15% at Rs 5,518.86 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,020.31 crore, down 19.97% from Rs 2,524.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Crude oil revenue dropped 6.64% YoY to Rs 3,896.19 crore, while natural gas revenue rose 4.41% to Rs 1,392.63 crore. Pipeline transportation income slipped 2.11% to Rs 164.29 crore. LPG revenue increased 2.19% to Rs 52.79 crore, whereas renewable energy income declined 23.51% to Rs 23.04 crore.

Operating margin narrowed to 28.12% from 32.67%, while net profit margin shrank to 28.84% from 35.24% in Q4 FY24.

In FY25, capex utilization surged 123.07% to Rs 8,467.33 crore. The company achieved its highest-ever oil and gas output at 6.71 MTOE. Crude oil production rose 2.95% to 3.458 million tonnes, and natural gas output increased 2.2% to 3.252 BCM.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (face value Rs 10), in addition to the 100% interim dividend paid earlier in the fiscal year.

Also Read

These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21%

LIVE news: PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit on Friday

Google tests AI-powered 'Ask Play about this app' feature on Play Store

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PowerGrid, ITC drag Sensex 650 pts; NTPC Green up 7%, IndusInd Bank 3%

Banks seek overnight liquidity ops, easier reserve norms from RBI

Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

NALCO gains as Q4 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 2,078 crore

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 75.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 43.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 14.13% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story