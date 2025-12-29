India's industrial production grows 6.7% in November

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, India's industrial production as shown by the index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 6.7 % year-on-year growth in November 2025, driven by 8.0% growth in manufacturing sector.

The growth is led by Manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles.

Growth in the Mining sector at 5.4% has also rebounded due to closure of monsoon season and strong growth in metallic minerals such as Iron ore.

The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of November 2025 are 5.4 percent, 8.0 percent and (-)1.5 percent respectively.