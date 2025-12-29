India's industrial production grows 6.7% in November

The growth is led by Manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles.
Growth in the Mining sector at 5.4% has also rebounded due to closure of monsoon season and strong growth in metallic minerals such as Iron ore.
The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of November 2025 are 5.4 percent, 8.0 percent and (-)1.5 percent respectively.
