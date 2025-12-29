China Shanghai Composite Index edges up 0.04%

Asian stock markets recorded a mixed performance on Monday amidst a weak sentiment reflected in Wall Street Futures and rising geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was boosted by the strength of tech shares as well as fresh measures announced by China to support consumption. Geopolitical concerns related to China, the Middle East as well as Eastern Europe and the thin trading ahead of New Year holidays limited gains.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 2 points or 0.04 percent to finish trading at 3,965.28, versus the previous close of 3,963.68. The day's trading ranged between 3,956.95 and 3,983.98 and helped the index record a nine-session winning streak.