Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai Composite Index edges up 0.04%

China Shanghai Composite Index edges up 0.04%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Asian stock markets recorded a mixed performance on Monday amidst a weak sentiment reflected in Wall Street Futures and rising geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was boosted by the strength of tech shares as well as fresh measures announced by China to support consumption. Geopolitical concerns related to China, the Middle East as well as Eastern Europe and the thin trading ahead of New Year holidays limited gains.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 2 points or 0.04 percent to finish trading at 3,965.28, versus the previous close of 3,963.68. The day's trading ranged between 3,956.95 and 3,983.98 and helped the index record a nine-session winning streak.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waa Solar wins LoAs worth Rs 225 cr for solar power plants

UNIMECH expands precision engineering unit 3 located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru

Nifty December futures trade at premium

ACME Solar Holdings gains after incorporating new renewable energy subsidiary

STALLION receives environmental clearance for proposed 10,000 MTPA R32 manufacturing plant

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story