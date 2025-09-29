India's milk production sees CAGR of 5.7% over last decade

Over the past decade, India's dairy sector has shown a remarkable growth, a latest government press release stated. Milk production rose by 63.56% from 146.30 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 239.30 million tonnes in 2023-24. This means the country has maintained an impressive CAGR rate of 5.7% over the last 10 years. Figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization confirm that India continues to be the largest milk producer in the world, well ahead of countries such as the United States, Pakistan, China and Brazil. The availability of milk for each person in India has risen sharply over the past decade. Per capita supply has gone up by 48%, with more than 471 grams/person a day in 2023-24. This is far above the world average of around 322 grams/person a day.

India's 303.76 million bovines, which include cattle, buffalo, mithun and yak, form the backbone of both dairy production and draught power in agriculture. Sheep, with a population of 74.26 million, and goats, numbering 148.88 million, also play a vital role, especially in milk production in arid and semi-arid regions. Between 2014 and 2022, India recorded a 27.39% growth in productivity of bovines (Kg/year), the Highest in the World, ahead of China, Germany and Denmark. This growth is well above the global average increase of 13.97%. Powered by Capital Market - Live News