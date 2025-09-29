Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's milk production sees CAGR of 5.7% over last decade

India's milk production sees CAGR of 5.7% over last decade

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over the past decade, India's dairy sector has shown a remarkable growth, a latest government press release stated. Milk production rose by 63.56% from 146.30 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 239.30 million tonnes in 2023-24. This means the country has maintained an impressive CAGR rate of 5.7% over the last 10 years. Figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization confirm that India continues to be the largest milk producer in the world, well ahead of countries such as the United States, Pakistan, China and Brazil. The availability of milk for each person in India has risen sharply over the past decade. Per capita supply has gone up by 48%, with more than 471 grams/person a day in 2023-24. This is far above the world average of around 322 grams/person a day.

India's 303.76 million bovines, which include cattle, buffalo, mithun and yak, form the backbone of both dairy production and draught power in agriculture. Sheep, with a population of 74.26 million, and goats, numbering 148.88 million, also play a vital role, especially in milk production in arid and semi-arid regions. Between 2014 and 2022, India recorded a 27.39% growth in productivity of bovines (Kg/year), the Highest in the World, ahead of China, Germany and Denmark. This growth is well above the global average increase of 13.97%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Websol Energy rises on bargain buying; down over 28% on YTD basis

Volumes spurt at Wockhardt Ltd counter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story