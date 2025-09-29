Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 112.56, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 41.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 26.89% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.56, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 1.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1575.45, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.41 lakh shares in last one month.