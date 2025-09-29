HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 758.3, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.61% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 6.1% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 758.3, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 3.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25985.25, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.11 lakh shares in last one month.