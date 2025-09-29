Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2214.9, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 41.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 16.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2214.9, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 6.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54847.55, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.57 lakh shares in last one month.