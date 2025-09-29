Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Websol Energy rises on bargain buying; down over 28% on YTD basis

Websol Energy rises on bargain buying; down over 28% on YTD basis

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Websol Energy System (WESL) advanced 2.23% to Rs 1,240.90 as the counter witnessed value buying emerged after a recent sell-off.

The scrip had declined 4.04% to end at Rs 1,213.80 on Friday (26 September 2025), from its recent closing high of Rs 1,264.85 recorded on 23 September 2025.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen by 28.14% while the S&P BSE SmallCap index has lost 6.01% in the same period. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 2.69% since 01 January 2025.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 42.808. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 1263.99, 1284.69 and 1337.19, respectively.

In a regulatory filing made on Friday, Websol Energy System announced the commencement of its additional 600 MW solar cell manufacturing line at Falta, West Bengal.

In line with its strategic expansion plans announced on 01 September 2025, the company has started production of its new additional 600 MW Mono PERC solar cell line (Phase II) at Falta, West Bengal.

With this achievement, Websol has doubled its total solar cell capacity to 1.2 GW, along with its existing 550 MW solar module line at the same facility. Funded entirely through internal accruals, the second solar cell line reflects the companys strong cash flow generation and conservative capital structure.

During the commissioning process at the Falta facility, certain activities required the temporary shutdown of the existing cell and module line for approximately 8 days. This has led to a one-time revenue impact during Q2 FY2026. Operations have since resumed as planned, with the successful commissioning of the additional 600 MW solar cell line.

Websol Energy System manufactures solar photovoltaic cells and modules in India. The company supplies solar cells primarily within India, supporting module manufacturers to comply with Domestic Content Requirement norms, while its modules are marketed both in India and internationally.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 67 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 23 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 96% YoY to Rs 219 crore during the period under review.

