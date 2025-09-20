India's oilmeal export slides 12% on year in Aug-25

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has stated that export of oilmeals for the month of August, 2025 is provisionally reported at 276,834 tons compared to 314,363 tons in August 2024 i.e. down by 12%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to August 2025 reported at 1,793,816 tons compared to 1,868,789 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 4%.

