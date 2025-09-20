Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's oilmeal export slides 12% on year in Aug-25

India's oilmeal export slides 12% on year in Aug-25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has stated that export of oilmeals for the month of August, 2025 is provisionally reported at 276,834 tons compared to 314,363 tons in August 2024 i.e. down by 12%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to August 2025 reported at 1,793,816 tons compared to 1,868,789 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

Piramal Enterprises CFO Upma Goel resigns

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

Banco Products surges over 15% in two days; hits record high

Redington subsidiary assigns its device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone to Datagate

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story