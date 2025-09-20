Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington subsidiary assigns its device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone to Datagate

Redington subsidiary assigns its device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone to Datagate

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Redington announced that its step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret A. (Arena) through its subsidiary, Arena Connect Teknoloji Sanayi ve Ticaret A., has on 19 September 2025, entered into a definitive agreement with Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret A.  for the assignment of a device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone Dat, Servis ve erik Hizmetleri A. The agreement will be effective from 01 October 2025 and the value of the deal is approximately USD 8 million.

Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret A. is an information technology distribution company based out of Turkey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances over last decade

US announces $100000 H1-B visa fee

Oil India inks JV pact with RVUNL to construct RE projects.

Netweb Tech bags Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Fischer Medical Ventures revises Final Dividend

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story