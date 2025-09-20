Redington subsidiary assigns its device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone to Datagate

Redington announced that its step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret A. (Arena) through its subsidiary, Arena Connect Teknoloji Sanayi ve Ticaret A., has on 19 September 2025, entered into a definitive agreement with Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret A. for the assignment of a device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone Dat, Servis ve erik Hizmetleri A. The agreement will be effective from 01 October 2025 and the value of the deal is approximately USD 8 million.

Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret A. is an information technology distribution company based out of Turkey.

