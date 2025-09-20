Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Enterprises CFO Upma Goel resigns

Piramal Enterprises CFO Upma Goel resigns

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Piramal Enterprises announced that its chief financial officer, Upma Goel, has tendered her resignation to pursue a career opportunity outside the organization.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that Goels resignation has been accepted by the board, and her last working day will be at the close of business hours on 30 September 2025.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India, with prominent presence across retail and wholesale lending, alternatives and insurance.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 52.3% to Rs 276.37 crore on 23.8% rise in net sales to Rs 2,560.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter dropped 4.81% to end at Rs 1,121.80 on the BSE on Friday, 19 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

Banco Products surges over 15% in two days; hits record high

Redington subsidiary assigns its device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone to Datagate

Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances over last decade

US announces $100000 H1-B visa fee

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story