Piramal Enterprises CFO Upma Goel resigns

Piramal Enterprises announced that its chief financial officer, Upma Goel, has tendered her resignation to pursue a career opportunity outside the organization.In a regulatory filing, the company informed that Goels resignation has been accepted by the board, and her last working day will be at the close of business hours on 30 September 2025.
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India, with prominent presence across retail and wholesale lending, alternatives and insurance.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 52.3% to Rs 276.37 crore on 23.8% rise in net sales to Rs 2,560.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter dropped 4.81% to end at Rs 1,121.80 on the BSE on Friday, 19 September 2025.
