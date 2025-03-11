Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

Z-Tech (India) was locked in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 577.25 after the company secured a Rs 20 crore project from Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project entails designing, developing, and managing the Waste-to-Art World Park in Ognaj, Ahmedabad, for 20 years. The order value is Rs 20 crore, with AMC funding 75% of the cost and Z-Tech contributing 25%.

The park showcases monument-style replicas from five continentsAsia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and North Americacrafted using waste materials. This initiative aims to promote sustainable development and eco-friendly practices by transforming waste into artistic landmarks.

This project marks a significant milestone for Z-Tech (India) and further strengthens our commitment to delivering high-impact infrastructure projects in partnership with key public authorities. We believe the successful execution of this project will not only contribute to the company's growth but also set a new benchmark in sustainable infrastructure development.

Z-Tech (India) specializes in designing civil engineering products and services with a focus on geo-technical specialized solutions in the infrastructure and civil construction sectors in India.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 442.5% to Rs 5.75 crore, while revenue from operations rose by 52.5%, totaling Rs 24.14 crore in Q3 FY25.

