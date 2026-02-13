Indian Hotels Q3 PAT rallies 55% YoY to Rs 903 cr

Indian Hotels Company's consolidated net profit jumped 55.10% to Rs 903.23 crore on 12.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,841.96 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax increased 44.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,203.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,076 crore in December 2025 quarter, registering the growth of 12%, compared with Rs 962 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 37.9% in Q3 FY26 as against 38% in Q3 FY25.

Indian Hotels Companys consolidated same-store hotels reported a 9% growth in RevPAR. Management fee income rose 15% to Rs 203 crore, driven by not-like-for-like growth.

In Q3 FY26, IHCL signed 239 hotels across its brandscape, including strategic acquisitions and partnerships with Clarks Group, Madison, Rajdarbar Group, Ambuja Neotia, and Atmantan. The company opened and onboarded 120 hotels, taking its operating portfolio to 361 hotels with an inventory of over 32,000 rooms. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL, said, Q3 FY2026 marks fifteenth consecutive quarter of record performance with a Consolidated revenue of Rs 2,900 crores, a 12% growth over the previous year, EBITDA of 1,134 crores and an EBITDA margin of 39.1%. The revenue in the quarter was driven by a strong same store performance, not like for like growth, supported by a 17% growth in airline and institutional catering and 31% growth in New Businesses. The hotel segment reported a revenue of Rs 2,579 crores resulting in the best ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 1,050 crores.

He added, IHCL continued its growth momentum in FY2026 with 239 signings to reach a portfolio of 617 hotels and opened and onboarded 120 hotels, led by strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Under Accelerate 2030, IHCL expanded its brandscape with the acquisition of controlling stake in Atmantan, an integrated wellness brand and entered into definitive agreements to acquire 51% stake in Brij, a boutique experiential leisure offering and scaled the Ginger brand with 51% acquisition in ANK & Pride Hospitality. IHCL Consolidated continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with a gross cash balance of INR 3,877 crores as on 31st December 2025. IHCL is well placed to deliver sustained performance enabled by a diversified topline across brands, geographies and contract types.

Ankur Dalwani, executive vice president & chief financial officer (CFO), IHCL said, For Q3 FY2026, IHCL Standalone reported a revenue of Rs 1,654 crores, clocking a strong EBITDA margin of 48.2%, an expansion of 40 basis points and a PAT of Rs 921 crores post Exceptional Items. He added, During the nine months ending December 2025, IHCL Consolidated generated cash of about INR 1,600 crores and undertook capital expenditure to the tune of INR 750 crores towards greenfield projects at Ekta Nagar, Taj Frankfurt, brownfield expansion at Taj Ganges Varanasi and the upcoming Taj Bandstand project along with renovations to key hotels such as Taj Palace Delhi, Taj Fort Aguada Goa, President Mumbai and St James Court London among others.