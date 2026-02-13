Associate Sponsors

Concord Enviro net loss narrows to Rs 8 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Concord Enviro Systems reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.18 crore in Q3 FY26, marginally lower than the net loss of Rs 8.56 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.4% YoY to Rs 124.58 crore in Q3 FY26.

Loss before tax stood at Rs 8.57 crore in Q3 FY26, widening from a loss of Rs 7.77 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA surged 150.7% to Rs 43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 17.15 crore posted in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 3.5% in Q3 FY26 as against 1.4% in Q3 FY25. The company's order book currently stands at Rs 594.7 crore.

Meanwhile, the company said that its board has approved the appointment of Anish Goel as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 12 February 2026.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT).

Shares of Concord Enviro Systems fell 6.96% to Rs 383 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

