Trishakti Industries secures Rs 6-cr order from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.65 crore from Reliance Industries for the deployment of heavy lifting equipment at one of their key renewable energy projects.

The fresh capital expenditure is estimated at about 24 crore, with the contract valued at over 5.65 crore, including taxes, and is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail, and digital services.