Aditya Birla Money slides after Q2 PAT slumps 62% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Aditya Birla Money declined 4.08% to Rs 166.80 after the company's standalone net profit dropped 61.97% to Rs 10.15 crore on 16.18% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 106.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 60.75% YoY to Rs 14.21 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Total expenses rose 1.95% to Rs 92.90 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 91.12 crore in Q2 FY25. Finance costs stood at Rs 30 crore (up 1.24% YoY), fees & commission expenses was at Rs 16.10 crore (down 32.86% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 30 crore (up 35.86%) during the period under review.

Revenue from broking business stood at Rs 83.07 crore in Q2 FY26, down 19.72% compared with Rs 103.48 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from wholesale debt market shed 0.78% YoY to Rs 22.69 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from interest jumped 13.17% YoY to Rs 60.23 crore while revenue from fees and commission fell 33.70% to Rs 39.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit dropped 40.72% to Rs 25.52 crore, while revenue fell 11.06% to Rs 219.21 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivatives on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

