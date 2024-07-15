India's Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates To 3.36% In June

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number came in at 3.36% (Provisional) for the month of June, as compared with 2.61% in the previous month of May 2024, according to the latest official data. Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of June, 2024 stood at 0.39% as compared to May, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp