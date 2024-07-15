Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India sees accelerated progress towards SDGs despite global headwinds

India sees accelerated progress towards SDGs despite global headwinds

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NITI Aayog has released of Sustainable Development Goals or SDG India Index 2023-24 and noted that India has accelerated progress towards the SDGs despite global headwinds. It highlighted significant progress in goals on eliminating poverty, providing decent work, economic growth, climate action and life on land. Targeted interventions by the Government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, PM-Mudra Yojana, Saubhgaya, Start-up India etc. had impact and led to rapid improvement. All States have shown an improvement in overall score. Overall SDG score for the country is 71 for 2023-24, significant improvement from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018 (Baseline report). Scores for States range from 57 to 79 in 2023-24, marking a substantial improvement from the year 2018 range of 42 to 69.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala

5Paisa Capital stock price rallies 12% on solid June quarter performance

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits all-time high of 24,611; PSB, auto, pharma stocks lead broad rally

ISA members negotiate deep sea mining code in Jamaica as opposition mounts

89% of Indians face call drops even after tariff hike by Jio, Airtel, VI

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story