India sees accelerated progress towards SDGs despite global headwinds

NITI Aayog has released of Sustainable Development Goals or SDG India Index 2023-24 and noted that India has accelerated progress towards the SDGs despite global headwinds. It highlighted significant progress in goals on eliminating poverty, providing decent work, economic growth, climate action and life on land. Targeted interventions by the Government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, PM-Mudra Yojana, Saubhgaya, Start-up India etc. had impact and led to rapid improvement. All States have shown an improvement in overall score. Overall SDG score for the country is 71 for 2023-24, significant improvement from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018 (Baseline report). Scores for States range from 57 to 79 in 2023-24, marking a substantial improvement from the year 2018 range of 42 to 69.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp