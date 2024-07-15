Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Government poised to launch Agri Fund for Start-Ups &amp; Rural Enterprises

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
The Government is poised to launch the 'Agri Fund for Start-Ups & Rural Enterprises' (AgriSURE) to support start-ups and agripreneurs through investments in sector-specific, sector-agnostic, and debt Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), as well as direct equity support to start-ups working in Agriculture and allied sectors This initiative aims to foster innovation and sustainability in India's agricultural sector through the establishment of a Rs 750 crore Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). The fund will offer both equity and debt support, specifically targeting high-risk, high- impact activities in the agriculture value chain. The announcement was made at the Pre-Launch Stakeholder meet held at NABARD Headquarters in Mumbai.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

