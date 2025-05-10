Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 1978.01 crore

Net profit of Reliance Power reported to Rs 125.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 397.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 1978.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1996.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2947.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2068.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 7582.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7892.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

