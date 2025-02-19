India Solomon Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.55% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of India Solomon Holdings reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 99.55% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.024.47-550.0098.21-0.1118.60-0.1118.60-0.1118.60

