India to increase natural gas consumption to 15% in its energy mix

India aims to increase natural gas consumption to 15% in its energy mix from about 6% currently, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Speaking on India-US energy cooperation, the Minister noted the substantial progress in bilateral relations, particularly in the natural gas sector. The Minister highlighted India's stated goal of increasing natural gas consumption to 15% in its energy mix from about 6% currently, emphasizing the strategic importance of the relationship with the United States for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) supplies. The Minister also highlighted the measurable success of India Energy Week 2025 through its unprecedented participant and exhibitor numbers and technical paper submissions.

