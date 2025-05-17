Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 1929.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 26.80% to Rs 393.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 1929.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1484.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.61% to Rs 1498.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1147.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 6969.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5184.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1929.461484.036969.095184.3986.2784.9388.9387.07542.64428.832062.011583.52529.24416.852012.741539.13393.94310.671498.931147.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News