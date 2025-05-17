Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 82.03% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net loss of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 82.03% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 29.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.1723.21 -82 29.8841.22 -28 OPM %-20.869.78 --9.94-4.25 - PBDT-0.682.32 PL -1.76-1.39 -27 PBT-0.702.20 PL -1.85-2.08 11 NP-0.721.70 PL -1.97-0.54 -265

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 0.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 23.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story