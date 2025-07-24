Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 31.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 2729.97 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 31.77% to Rs 1162.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 881.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 2729.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2297.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2729.972297.8862.9960.411431.731080.441405.591058.601162.06881.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News