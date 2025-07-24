Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 31.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 31.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 2729.97 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 31.77% to Rs 1162.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 881.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 2729.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2297.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2729.972297.88 19 OPM %62.9960.41 -PBDT1431.731080.44 33 PBT1405.591058.60 33 NP1162.06881.89 32

