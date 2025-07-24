Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 116.86 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 27.64% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 116.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.116.86105.4614.8311.9718.0713.479.106.816.655.21

