India well-positioned to substantially increase its share in global medical technology market

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Amit Agrawal, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, yesterday presented Indias strategic vision to establish itself as a global leader in medical technology during his keynote address at the APACMed Medical Technology Forum (MTF) 2025 Leadership Dialogue on Unlocking India for Global Leadership in MedTech. Highlighting Indias distinct demographic advantage, sustained economic growth, and conducive policy environment, Agrawal stated that India is well-positioned to substantially increase its share in the global medical technology market by 2047. This expansion will be driven by the scaling up of public healthcare programmes, rising disposable incomes, and broader access to medical services, establishing India as one of the worlds most promising MedTech markets.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

