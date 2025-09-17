Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in India and UAE

Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in India and UAE

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won grid infrastructure orders in India and abroad. The orders include Distribution SCADA and Dynamic Reactive Power Compensation devices. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

In India, the order pertains to revamping power distribution with SCADA and smart technology integration in two towns. Jobs pertaining to distribution transformer station and conversion of overhead electrical lines into underground cabling are also in the scope.

In UAE, the order pertains to design, delivery and construction of two 300 MVAr STATCOM systems. These will be installed at the existing 400 kV substations for dynamic reactive power compensation. STATCOM provides automated and instantaneous response to deter system fluctuations, and the power quality improves as it injects or absorb reactive power in real time, thereby stabilising the voltage.

Another order has been received from Oman for establishing a 400/132 kV grid station, along with associated 400 kV transmission line segment.

These orders reinforce L&T's commitment to building future-ready grid infrastructure that supports energy transition and sustainability goals of its valued customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

