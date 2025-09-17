Urban Company shines on market debut

Shares of Urban Company were currently trading at Rs 172.90 at 10:00 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 67.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 103.

The scrip was listed at Rs 161, a premium of 56.31% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 174.10 and a low of Rs 161. On the BSE, over 44.13 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Urban Company received bids for 11,06,46,08,960 shares as against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 103.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it closed on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is was fixed between Rs 98 and 103 per share. The issue comprised both a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 472 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,428 crore, all by the investor selling shareholders (ISSH). On the post-issue expanded equity, the ISSH, i.e., Accel India (Mauritius), Bessemer India Capital, Elevation Capital V, Internet Fund V, and VYC11, holds about 7.5%, 5.43%, 8.73%, 2.19%, and 7.91% stake. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 190 crore towards funding expenditure for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, Rs 75 crore towards expenditure for lease payments for its offices, Rs 90 crore towards expenditure for marketing activities, and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Urban Company is a tech-driven marketplace for home, beauty, and wellness services. It also sells products under the Native brand and recently launched InstaHelp for daily household needs. As of June 2025, it operated in 51 cities, had 54k active service professionals, and had 14.6 million consumers. In FY25, revenue came 77% from India services, 12.8% from international services, and 10.1% from products. Ahead of the IPO, Urban Company on 9 September 2025, raised Rs 853.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.29 crore shares at Rs 103 each to 59 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.94 crore and total income of Rs 367.27 crore for the six months ended on 30 June 2025.