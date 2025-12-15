Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 0.48%, rises for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.29, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.91% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28802.35, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.09 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150.59, up 0.47% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.91% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.