SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 196.75 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 20.20% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 196.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 166.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales196.75166.64 18 OPM %15.9916.69 -PBDT28.1623.06 22 PBT19.5415.16 29 NP14.1011.73 20

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

