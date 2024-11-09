SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 196.75 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 20.20% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 196.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 166.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.196.75166.6415.9916.6928.1623.0619.5415.1614.1011.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News