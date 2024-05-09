Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2024.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.17% to Rs 58.84 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd lost 9.02% to Rs 814.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50465 shares in the past one month.

Sula Vineyards Ltd crashed 8.47% to Rs 495.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41636 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd plummeted 7.44% to Rs 2171.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38976 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd pared 7.19% to Rs 167.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

