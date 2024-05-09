Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 401.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.60% to Rs 78.77 croreNet profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 401.73% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.60% to Rs 78.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.31% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 209.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
