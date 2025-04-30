Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 81.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 355.10 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 81.33% to Rs 180.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.88% to Rs 550.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 334.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 1388.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1196.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

