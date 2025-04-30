Strides Pharma's US arm acquires four drugs to bolster portfolio

Strides Pharma Science said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary in the US, Stride Pharma Inc, has acquired four approved ANDAs for the US Market from Nostrum Laboratories, Inc., USA.

The portfolio consists of liquids and immediate release solid orals which are in the therapeutic segment to treat infections associated with UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections), Pain Management, Allergy Symptoms and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD/ ADHD) and Narcolepsy.

Two (out of the four) ANDAs acquired are commercial products and is expected to be launched within 12 months. With access to these products, Strides will expand its portfolio of niche and difficult to manufacture products.

The cumulative market size for the acquired portfolio is around $57 million as per IQVIA data of 2025. Total consideration for acquisition of the said ANDAs is $ 2.075 million (Rs 17.6 crore).

Strides Pharma Science is global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It develops and manufactures wide range of niche and technically complex pharmaceutical products

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 77.1% to Rs 87.95 crore on 14.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1153.67 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 1.61% to end at Rs 652.55 on Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

