Indian Bank climbs after Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 3,061 cr

Indian Bank rallied 3.25% to Rs 846.50 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 7.33% to Rs 3,061.48 crore on 9.78% increase in total income to Rs 19,663.34 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.Operating profit (profit before provisions and contingencies) stood at Rs 5,023.58 crore in Q3 FY26, up 5.77% YoY.
Net interest income (NII) increased 7.50% YoY to Rs 6,896 crore as of 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 6,415 crore as of 31st December 2024.
Total deposits increased 12.62% to Rs 7,90,923 crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 702,282 crore in as of 31st December 2024. As of 31st December 2025, current, savings & CASA deposits grew by 19.13%, 8.45%, and 9.86% YoY respectively.
Gross advances jumped 14.24% to Rs 638,848 crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 559,199 crore as of 31st December 2024.
RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) advances grew by 16.65% YoY to Rs 3,90,459 crore as of 31st December 2025 from Rs 3,34,739 crore as of 31st December 2024. RAM contribution to gross domestic advances stood at 66.06% during the quarter. As of 31 December 2025, retail, agriculture, and MSME advances increased 18.54%, 15.14%, and 16.41% YoY, respectively.
On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced by 103 bps to 2.23% as of 31st December 2025 as against 3.26% as of 31st December 2024. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 6 bps to 0.15% as of 31st December 2025, compared with 0.21% as of 31st December 2024.
Capital adequacy ratio improved by 66 bps to 16.58% as of 31st December 2025. CET-I improved by 127 bps YoY to 14.54%, Tier I Capital improved by 77 bps YoY to 14.54% in December 2025.
