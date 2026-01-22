Indian Bank climbs after Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 3,061 cr

Indian Bank rallied 3.25% to Rs 846.50 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 7.33% to Rs 3,061.48 crore on 9.78% increase in total income to Rs 19,663.34 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Operating profit (profit before provisions and contingencies) stood at Rs 5,023.58 crore in Q3 FY26, up 5.77% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased 7.50% YoY to Rs 6,896 crore as of 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 6,415 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Total deposits increased 12.62% to Rs 7,90,923 crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 702,282 crore in as of 31st December 2024. As of 31st December 2025, current, savings & CASA deposits grew by 19.13%, 8.45%, and 9.86% YoY respectively.

Gross advances jumped 14.24% to Rs 638,848 crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 559,199 crore as of 31st December 2024. RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) advances grew by 16.65% YoY to Rs 3,90,459 crore as of 31st December 2025 from Rs 3,34,739 crore as of 31st December 2024. RAM contribution to gross domestic advances stood at 66.06% during the quarter. As of 31 December 2025, retail, agriculture, and MSME advances increased 18.54%, 15.14%, and 16.41% YoY, respectively. On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced by 103 bps to 2.23% as of 31st December 2025 as against 3.26% as of 31st December 2024. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 6 bps to 0.15% as of 31st December 2025, compared with 0.21% as of 31st December 2024.