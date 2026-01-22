SSWL Q3 PAT declines 2% YoY to Rs 47 crore

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a 2.30% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 47.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 22.90% YoY to Rs 1,320.81 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 61.65 crore, marking a decline of 4.19% from Rs 64.35 crore in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit slipped 3.90% YoY to Rs 129.37 crore, while total revenue surged 210.28% YoY to Rs 3,708.17 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.