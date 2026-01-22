Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has been awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway, Nagpur Division (NGP Division).

The mandate involves the comprehensive supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems. These systems will be deployed at manned, non interlocked Level Crossing (LC) gates within the NarkherChandur Bazar section of the Nagpur Division.

The project, valued at approximately Rs 3.61 crore, encompasses the deployment of RDSO-compliant Full HD IP CCTV cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), power and communication infrastructure, complete system integration, and associated civil and electrical works, in accordance to tender specifications.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

