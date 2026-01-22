Radico Khaitan surges after PAT rises nearly 62% YoY in Q3

Radico Khaitan jumped 5.49% to Rs 2990.40 after the company reported 61.6% increase in net profit to Rs 155.1 crore on a 19.5% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,546.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

For Q3 FY26, total IMFL volume was 9.75 million cases (up 16.7% YoY), Prestige & Above volume was 4.62 million cases (up 25.9% YoY) and Regular & Others volume was 4.70 million cases (up 32.7% YoY).

Total expenses for the December25 quarter was Rs 1,333.2 crore, up by 14.4% YoY.

EBITDA improved by 44.9% YoY to Rs 265.4 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 300 basis points to 17.2% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 206.6 crore, up by 59% from Rs 129.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Net debt as on 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 365.0 crore, which is a reduction of Rs 208.5 crore since 31 March 2025. Dr. Lalit Khaitan, chairman & managing director, said: "The Indian spirits sector continues to exhibit strong momentum, underpinned by steady demand and an accelerating shift towards premiumization, trends that were clearly visible during the festive quarter. Q3 FY26 marked a remarkable step-up in Radico Khaitans performance, translating favorable consumer trends into the best-ever quarterly results across all key parameters.