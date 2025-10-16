Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 8.19% to Rs 16628.28 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 11.01% to Rs 3107.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2799.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.19% to Rs 16628.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15369.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income16628.2815369.01 8 OPM %69.2866.53 -PBDT4122.993673.99 12 PBT4122.993673.99 12 NP3107.972799.70 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mastek consolidated net profit declines 24.25% in the September 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 13.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Allcargo Terminals soars as CFS volumes jump 18% YoY in September

Nestle India Q2 PAT drops 24% YoY to Rs 753 cr

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story