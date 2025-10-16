Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.19% to Rs 16628.28 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 11.01% to Rs 3107.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2799.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.19% to Rs 16628.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15369.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16628.2815369.0169.2866.534122.993673.994122.993673.993107.972799.70

